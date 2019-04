Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF GIF: @finnthebatdog

Finn, the bat dog for the Oakland Triple-A affiliate Las Vegas Aviators, has one job. Like the best of us, sometimes he’s a little slow to do it. Last night, the umpire beat him to the bat and tossed it over to the dugout. The fans didn’t like that.



For trying to do Finn’s job, the umpire was showered with boos. Finn, being the good dumb boy he is, didn’t care, and probably thought the ump was trying to play fetch.

Good job anyway, Finn.