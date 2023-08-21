Fantasy Football Rankings 2023 - PPR Kicker (K)

Fantasy Football Rankings 2023 - PPR Kicker (K)

Discover the top kicker draft picks for the 2023 NFL season based on standout 2022 statistics in a points-per-reception format

Image for article titled Fantasy Football Rankings 2023 - PPR Kicker (K)
Photo: by Rob Carr (Getty Images)

This slideshow is based on 2022 NFL season data from Sportradar. Rankings were compiled by an AI engine that were then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.

Justin Tucker | Baltimore Ravens

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 12: Place kicker Justin Tucker #9 of the Baltimore Ravens celebrates after making a second half field goal against the Philadelphia Eagles during a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Photo: by Rob Carr (Getty Images)

Field Goal Attempts: 43
Field Goals Made: 37
Longest Field Goal: 58

Name: Justin Tucker
Position: K
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age: 33
Experience: 12
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 188 lbs
Birth Place: Houston, TX, USA
High School: Westlake (TX)
College: Texas (Big Twelve Conference)

Daniel Carlson | Las Vegas Raiders

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - AUGUST 13: Place kicker Daniel Carlson #2 of the Las Vegas Raiders leaves the field after the Raiders’ 34-7 victory over the San Francisco 49ers in a preseason game at Allegiant Stadium on August 13, 2023 in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Photo: by Ethan Miller (Getty Images)

Field Goal Attempts: 37
Field Goals Made: 34
Longest Field Goal: 57

Name: Daniel Carlson
Position: K
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Age: 28
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Colorado Springs, CO, USA
High School: The Classical Academy (CO)
College: Auburn (Southeastern Conference)

Jason Myers | Seattle Seahawks

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 10: Place kicker Jason Myers #5 of the Seattle Seahawks kicks off during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field on August 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo: by Christopher Mast (Getty Images)

Field Goal Attempts: 37
Field Goals Made: 34
Longest Field Goal: 56

Name: Jason Myers
Position: K
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age: 32
Experience: 9
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 190 lbs
Birth Place: Chula Vista, CA, USA
High School: Mater Dei Catholic (CA)
College: Marist (Pioneer Football League)

Brett Maher | Denver Broncos

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 11: Place kicker Brett Maher #16 of the Denver Broncos attempts a field goal against the Arizona Cardinals during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Broncos 18-17.
Photo: by Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

Field Goal Attempts: 32
Field Goals Made: 29
Longest Field Goal: 60

Name: Brett Maher
Position: K
Team: Denver Broncos
Age: 33
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 180 lbs
Birth Place: Kearney, NE, USA
High School: Kearney (NE)
College: Nebraska (Big Ten Conference)

Younghoe Koo | Atlanta Falcons

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JANUARY 08: Younghoe Koo #7 of the Atlanta Falcons celebrates with teammates after kicking a field goal during the fourth quarter against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.
Photo: by Todd Kirkland (Getty Images)

Field Goal Attempts: 37
Field Goals Made: 32
Longest Field Goal: 54

Name: Younghoe Koo
Position: K
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age: 29
Experience: 5
Height: 5' 9"
Weight: 185 lbs
Birth Place: Seoul,, KOR
High School: Ridgewood (NJ)
College: Georgia Southern (Sun Belt Conference)

Nick Folk | New England Patriots

FOXBOROUGH, MASSACHUSETTS - AUGUST 10: Kicker Nick Folk #6 of the New England Patriots kicks a penalty during the first quarter of the preseason game against the Houston Texans at Gillette Stadium on August 10, 2023 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.
Photo: by Omar Rawlings (Getty Images)

Field Goal Attempts: 37
Field Goals Made: 32
Longest Field Goal: 54

Name: Nick Folk
Position: K
Team: New England Patriots
Age: 38
Experience: 16
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 225 lbs
Birth Place: Hollywood, CA, USA
High School: Notre Dame (CA)
College: Arizona (Pacific Ten Conference)

Graham Gano | New York Giants

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - JANUARY 01: Graham Gano #9 of the New York Giants lines up a field goal attempt during the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts at MetLife Stadium on January 01, 2023 in East Rutherford, New Jersey.
Photo: Getty Images (Getty Images)

Field Goal Attempts: 32
Field Goals Made: 29
Longest Field Goal: 57

Name: Graham Gano
Position: K
Team: New York Giants
Age: 36
Experience: 14
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 202 lbs
Birth Place: Arbroath,, GBR
High School: Tate (FL)
College: Florida State (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Eddy Pineiro | Carolina Panthers

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 08: Eddy Pineiro #4 of the Carolina Panthers reacts as he walks off the field after kicking a game winning field goal during the fourth quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on January 08, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: by Chris Graythen (Getty Images)

Field Goal Attempts: 35
Field Goals Made: 33
Longest Field Goal: 54

Name: Eddy Pineiro
Position: K
Team: Carolina Panthers
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 190 lbs
Birth Place: Miami, FL, USA
High School: Sunset (FL)
College: Florida (Southeastern Conference)

Tyler Bass | Buffalo Bills

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Tyler Bass #2 of the Buffalo Bills reacts during the fourth quarter of a preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts goal at Highmark Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.
Photo: by Bryan M. Bennett (Getty Images)

Field Goal Attempts: 31
Field Goals Made: 27
Longest Field Goal: 56

Name: Tyler Bass
Position: K
Team: Buffalo Bills
Age: 26
Experience: 4
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 183 lbs
Birth Place: Irmo, SC, USA
High School: Dutch Fork (SC)
College: Georgia Southern (Sun Belt Conference)

Riley Patterson | Detroit Lions

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - JANUARY 02: Jack Fox #3 holds the ball for Riley Patterson #6 of the Detroit Lions during the first half against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field on January 02, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.
Photo: by Steph Chambers (Getty Images)

Field Goal Attempts: 35
Field Goals Made: 30
Longest Field Goal: 53

Name: Riley Patterson
Position: K
Team: Detroit Lions
Age: 23
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 195 lbs
Birth Place: Edwardsville, IL, USA
High School: Edwardsville (IL)
College: Memphis (American Athletic Conference)

Greg Zuerlein | New York Jets

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 08: Greg Zuerlein #6 of the New York Jets kicks a field goal during the second quarter against the Miami Dolphins during the third quarter against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Photo: by Cliff Hawkins (Getty Images)

Field Goal Attempts: 37
Field Goals Made: 30
Longest Field Goal: 60

Name: Greg Zuerlein
Position: K
Team: New York Jets
Age: 35
Experience: 12
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 187 lbs
Birth Place: Lincoln, NE, USA
High School: Lincoln Pius X (NE)
College: Missouri Western State (Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association)

Chase McLaughlin | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FLORIDA - DECEMBER 08: Chase McLaughlin #5 of the Indianapolis Colts looks on during a timeout in the second quarter of a football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium on December 08, 2019 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo: by Julio Aguilar (Getty Images)

Field Goal Attempts: 36
Field Goals Made: 30
Longest Field Goal: 54

Name: Chase McLaughlin
Position: K
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age: 27
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 175 lbs
Birth Place: Cypress, TX, USA
High School: Cypress Woods (TX)
College: Illinois (Big Ten Conference)

Matt Gay | Indianapolis Colts

ORCHARD PARK, NEW YORK - AUGUST 12: Matt Gay #7 of the Indianapolis Colts reacts after missing a field goal during the first half against the Buffalo Bills during a preseason game at Highmark Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Orchard Park, New York.
Photo: by Timothy T Ludwig (Getty Images)

Field Goal Attempts: 30
Field Goals Made: 28
Longest Field Goal: 58

Name: Matt Gay
Position: K
Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age: 29
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 232 lbs
Birth Place: Orem, UT, USA
High School: Orem (UT)
College: Utah (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Greg Joseph | Minnesota Vikings

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - JANUARY 15: Greg Joseph #1 of the Minnesota Vikings kicks a field goal during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants in the NFC Wild Card playoff game at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 15, 2023 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.
Photo: by Stephen Maturen (Getty Images)

Field Goal Attempts: 33
Field Goals Made: 26
Longest Field Goal: 61

Name: Greg Joseph
Position: K
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age: 29
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 206 lbs
Birth Place: Boca Raton, FL, USA
High School: American Heritage (FL)
College: Florida Atlantic (Conference USA)

Brandon McManus | Jacksonville Jaguars

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JULY 27: Brandon McManus #10 of the Jacksonville Jaguars looks on during Training Camp at Miller Electric Center on July 27, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Photo: by James Gilbert (Getty Images)

Field Goal Attempts: 36
Field Goals Made: 28
Longest Field Goal: 55

Name: Brandon McManus
Position: K
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age: 32
Experience: 10
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 201 lbs
Birth Place: Hatfield, PA, USA
High School: North Penn (PA)
College: Temple (American Athletic Conference)

Jason Sanders | Miami Dolphins

MIAMI GARDENS, FLORIDA - JANUARY 08: Thomas Morstead #4 of the Miami Dolphins and Robert Hunt #68 of the Miami Dolphins celebrate with Jason Sanders #7 of the Miami Dolphins after Sanders game winning field goal during the fourth quarter against the New York Jets at Hard Rock Stadium on January 08, 2023 in Miami Gardens, Florida.
Photo: by Cliff Hawkins (Getty Images)

Field Goal Attempts: 32
Field Goals Made: 26
Longest Field Goal: 55

Name: Jason Sanders
Position: K
Team: Miami Dolphins
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 195 lbs
Birth Place: Orange, CA, USA
High School: Villa Park (CA)
College: New Mexico (Mountain West Conference)

Ka’imi Fairbairn | Houston Texans

HOUSTON, TEXAS - DECEMBER 18: Ka’imi Fairbairn #7 of the Houston Texans kicks a field goal during the second half against the Kansas City Chiefs at NRG Stadium on December 18, 2022 in Houston, Texas.
Photo: by Bob Levey (Getty Images)

Field Goal Attempts: 31
Field Goals Made: 29
Longest Field Goal: 56

Name: Ka’imi Fairbairn
Position: K
Team: Houston Texans
Age: 29
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 183 lbs
Birth Place: Kailua, HI, USA
High School: Honolulu Punahou (HI)
College: UCLA (Pacific Twelve Conference)

Evan McPherson | Cincinnati Bengals

KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI - JANUARY 29: Evan McPherson #2 of the Cincinnati Bengals kicks a field goal against the Kansas City Chiefs during the second quarter in the AFC Championship Game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium on January 29, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri.
Photo: by Kevin C. Cox (Getty Images)

Field Goal Attempts: 29
Field Goals Made: 24
Longest Field Goal: 59

Name: Evan McPherson
Position: K
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 185 lbs
Birth Place: Fort Payne, AL, USA
High School: Fort Payne (AL)
College: Florida (Southeastern Conference)

Jake Elliott | Philadelphia Eagles

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - AUGUST 12: Place kicker Jake Elliott #4 of the Philadelphia Eagles celebrates after kicking a field goal against the Baltimore Ravens during a preseason game at M&T Bank Stadium on August 12, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Photo: by Rob Carr (Getty Images)

Field Goal Attempts: 23
Field Goals Made: 20
Longest Field Goal: 56

Name: Jake Elliott
Position: K
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age: 28
Experience: 7
Height: 5' 9"
Weight: 167 lbs
Birth Place: Western Springs, IL, USA
High School: Lyons Township (IL)
College: Memphis (American Athletic Conference)

Cade York | Cleveland Browns

LANDOVER, MARYLAND - JANUARY 01: Cade York #3 of the Cleveland Browns kicks a field goal during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders at FedExField on January 01, 2023 in Landover, Maryland.
Photo: by Todd Olszewski (Getty Images)

Field Goal Attempts: 32
Field Goals Made: 24
Longest Field Goal: 58

Name: Cade York
Position: K
Team: Cleveland Browns
Age: 22
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 206 lbs
Birth Place: McKinney, TX, USA
High School: Prosper (TX)
College: LSU (Southeastern Conference)

Wil Lutz | New Orleans Saints

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA - JANUARY 08: Wil Lutz #3 of the New Orleans Saints reacts after a missed field goal kick during the fourth quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Caesars Superdome on January 08, 2023 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Photo: by Chris Graythen (Getty Images)

Field Goal Attempts: 31
Field Goals Made: 23
Longest Field Goal: 60

Name: Wil Lutz
Position: K
Team: New Orleans Saints
Age: 29
Experience: 8
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 184 lbs
Birth Place: Newnan, GA, USA
High School: Northgate (GA)
College: Georgia State (Sun Belt Conference)

Michael Badgley | Washington Commanders

Field Goal Attempts: 28
Field Goals Made: 24
Longest Field Goal: 53

Name: Michael Badgley
Position: K
Team: Washington Commanders
Age: 28
Experience: 6
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 183 lbs
Birth Place: Summit, NJ, USA
High School: Summit (NJ)
College: Miami (FL) (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Joey Slye | Washington Commanders

CLEVELAND, OHIO - AUGUST 11: Joey Slye #6 of the Washington Commanders kicks a 47-yard field goal during the second half of a preseason game against the Cleveland Browns at Cleveland Browns Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Cleveland, Ohio.
Photo: by Nick Cammett (Getty Images)

Field Goal Attempts: 30
Field Goals Made: 25
Longest Field Goal: 58

Name: Joey Slye
Position: K
Team: Washington Commanders
Age: 27
Experience: 5
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 213 lbs
Birth Place: Albuquerque, NM, USA
High School: North Stafford (VA)
College: Virginia Tech (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Cairo Santos | Chicago Bears

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 04: Cairo Santos #2 of the Chicago Bears kicks a field goal against the Green Bay Packers during the first half of the game at Soldier Field on December 04, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois.
Photo: by Quinn Harris (Getty Images)

Field Goal Attempts: 23
Field Goals Made: 21
Longest Field Goal: 51

Name: Cairo Santos
Position: K
Team: Chicago Bears
Age: 31
Experience: 9
Height: 5' 8"
Weight: 175 lbs
Birth Place: St. Augustine, FL, USA
High School: St. Joseph’s Academy (FL)
College: Tulane (American Athletic Conference)

Harrison Butker | Kansas City Chiefs

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - FEBRUARY 12: Harrison Butker #7 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts after missing a field goal during the first quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium on February 12, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona.
Photo: by Carmen Mandato (Getty Images)

Field Goal Attempts: 24
Field Goals Made: 18
Longest Field Goal: 62

Name: Harrison Butker
Position: K
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age: 28
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 199 lbs
Birth Place: Decatur, GA, USA
High School: Westminster (GA)
College: Georgia Tech (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Matt Prater | Arizona Cardinals

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 11: Place kicker Matt Prater #5 of the Arizona Cardinals attempts a field goal against the Denver Broncos during the NFL game at State Farm Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. The Cardinals defeated the Broncos 18-17.
Photo: by Christian Petersen (Getty Images)

Field Goal Attempts: 25
Field Goals Made: 22
Longest Field Goal: 57

Name: Matt Prater
Position: K
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age: 39
Experience: 17
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 201 lbs
Birth Place: Mayfield Heights, OH, USA
High School: Estero (FL)
College: UCF (Conference USA)

Chris Boswell | Pittsburgh Steelers

BALTIMORE, MARYLAND - JANUARY 01: Chris Boswell #9 of the Pittsburgh Steelers kicks a field goal against the Baltimore Ravens during the fourth quarter at M&T Bank Stadium on January 01, 2023 in Baltimore, Maryland.
Photo: by Patrick Smith (Getty Images)

Field Goal Attempts: 28
Field Goals Made: 20
Longest Field Goal: 59

Name: Chris Boswell
Position: K
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age: 32
Experience: 10
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 185 lbs
Birth Place: Keller, TX, USA
High School: Fossil Ridge (TX)
College: Rice (Conference USA)

Cameron Dicker | Los Angeles Chargers

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - JANUARY 14: Cameron Dicker #15 of the Los Angeles Chargers kicks a field goal against the Jacksonville Jaguars during the second half of the game in the AFC Wild Card playoff game at TIAA Bank Field on January 14, 2023 in Jacksonville, Florida.
Photo: by Douglas P. DeFelice (Getty Images)

Field Goal Attempts: 22
Field Goals Made: 21
Longest Field Goal: 48

Name: Cameron Dicker
Position: K
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 216 lbs
Birth Place: Austin, TX, USA
High School: Lake Travis (TX)
College: Texas (Big Twelve Conference)

Matthew Wright | Carolina Panthers

Field Goal Attempts: 18
Field Goals Made: 15
Longest Field Goal: 59

Name: Matthew Wright
Position: K
Team: Carolina Panthers
Age: 27
Experience: 3
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 174 lbs
Birth Place: Lancaster, PA, USA
High School: Lampeter-Strasburg (PA)
College: UCF (American Athletic Conference)

Dustin Hopkins | Los Angeles Chargers

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - OCTOBER 17: Dustin Hopkins #6 of the Los Angeles Chargers is congratulated by teammates after kicking the game winning field goal in overtime against the Denver Broncos at SoFi Stadium on October 17, 2022 in Inglewood, California.
Photo: by Harry How (Getty Images)

Field Goal Attempts: 10
Field Goals Made: 9
Longest Field Goal: 43

Name: Dustin Hopkins
Position: K
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age: 32
Experience: 11
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 193 lbs
Birth Place: Austin, TX, USA
High School: Clear Lake (TX)
College: Florida State (Atlantic Coast Conference)

Rodrigo Blankenship | Tampa Bay Buccaneers

TAMPA, FLORIDA - AUGUST 11: Rodrigo Blankenship #15 celebrates with Jake Camarda #5 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers after kicking a 35-yard field goal in the fourth quarter against the Pittsburgh Steelers during a preseason game at Raymond James Stadium on August 11, 2023 in Tampa, Florida.
Photo: by Julio Aguilar (Getty Images)

Field Goal Attempts: 5
Field Goals Made: 4
Longest Field Goal: 50

Name: Rodrigo Blankenship
Position: K
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age: 26
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 184 lbs
Birth Place: Marietta, GA, USA
High School: Sprayberry (GA)
College: Georgia (Southeastern Conference)

Caleb Shudak | Tennessee Titans

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - NOVEMBER 27: Caleb Shudak #11 of the Tennessee Titans kicks a field goal during the second half against the Cincinnati Bengals at Nissan Stadium on November 27, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee.
Photo: by Andy Lyons (Getty Images)

Field Goal Attempts: 4
Field Goals Made: 3
Longest Field Goal: 38

Name: Caleb Shudak
Position: K
Team: Tennessee Titans
Age: 25
Experience: 2
Height: 5' 7"
Weight: 177 lbs
Birth Place: Council Bluffs, IA, USA
High School: Lewis Central (IA)
College: Iowa (Big Ten Conference)

