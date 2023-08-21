Fantasy Football Rankings 2023 - PPR Kicker (K)

This slideshow is based on 2022 NFL season data from Sportradar. Rankings were compiled by an AI engine that were then reviewed and edited by the editorial staff.
Justin Tucker | Baltimore Ravens
Field Goal Attempts: 43
Field Goals Made: 37
Longest Field Goal: 58
Name: Justin Tucker
Position: K
Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age: 33
Experience: 12
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 188 lbs
Birth Place: Houston, TX, USA
High School: Westlake (TX)
College: Texas (Big Twelve Conference)
Daniel Carlson | Las Vegas Raiders
Field Goal Attempts: 37
Field Goals Made: 34
Longest Field Goal: 57
Name: Daniel Carlson
Position: K
Team: Las Vegas Raiders
Age: 28
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 5"
Weight: 215 lbs
Birth Place: Colorado Springs, CO, USA
High School: The Classical Academy (CO)
College: Auburn (Southeastern Conference)
Jason Myers | Seattle Seahawks
Field Goal Attempts: 37
Field Goals Made: 34
Longest Field Goal: 56
Name: Jason Myers
Position: K
Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age: 32
Experience: 9
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 190 lbs
Birth Place: Chula Vista, CA, USA
High School: Mater Dei Catholic (CA)
College: Marist (Pioneer Football League)
Brett Maher | Denver Broncos
Field Goal Attempts: 32
Field Goals Made: 29
Longest Field Goal: 60
Name: Brett Maher
Position: K
Team: Denver Broncos
Age: 33
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 180 lbs
Birth Place: Kearney, NE, USA
High School: Kearney (NE)
College: Nebraska (Big Ten Conference)
Younghoe Koo | Atlanta Falcons
Field Goal Attempts: 37
Field Goals Made: 32
Longest Field Goal: 54
Name: Younghoe Koo
Position: K
Team: Atlanta Falcons
Age: 29
Experience: 5
Height: 5' 9"
Weight: 185 lbs
Birth Place: Seoul,, KOR
High School: Ridgewood (NJ)
College: Georgia Southern (Sun Belt Conference)
Nick Folk | New England Patriots
Field Goal Attempts: 37
Field Goals Made: 32
Longest Field Goal: 54
Name: Nick Folk
Position: K
Team: New England Patriots
Age: 38
Experience: 16
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 225 lbs
Birth Place: Hollywood, CA, USA
High School: Notre Dame (CA)
College: Arizona (Pacific Ten Conference)
Graham Gano | New York Giants
Field Goal Attempts: 32
Field Goals Made: 29
Longest Field Goal: 57
Name: Graham Gano
Position: K
Team: New York Giants
Age: 36
Experience: 14
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 202 lbs
Birth Place: Arbroath,, GBR
High School: Tate (FL)
College: Florida State (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Eddy Pineiro | Carolina Panthers
Field Goal Attempts: 35
Field Goals Made: 33
Longest Field Goal: 54
Name: Eddy Pineiro
Position: K
Team: Carolina Panthers
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 190 lbs
Birth Place: Miami, FL, USA
High School: Sunset (FL)
College: Florida (Southeastern Conference)
Tyler Bass | Buffalo Bills
Field Goal Attempts: 31
Field Goals Made: 27
Longest Field Goal: 56
Name: Tyler Bass
Position: K
Team: Buffalo Bills
Age: 26
Experience: 4
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 183 lbs
Birth Place: Irmo, SC, USA
High School: Dutch Fork (SC)
College: Georgia Southern (Sun Belt Conference)
Riley Patterson | Detroit Lions
Field Goal Attempts: 35
Field Goals Made: 30
Longest Field Goal: 53
Name: Riley Patterson
Position: K
Team: Detroit Lions
Age: 23
Experience: 3
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 195 lbs
Birth Place: Edwardsville, IL, USA
High School: Edwardsville (IL)
College: Memphis (American Athletic Conference)
Greg Zuerlein | New York Jets
Field Goal Attempts: 37
Field Goals Made: 30
Longest Field Goal: 60
Name: Greg Zuerlein
Position: K
Team: New York Jets
Age: 35
Experience: 12
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 187 lbs
Birth Place: Lincoln, NE, USA
High School: Lincoln Pius X (NE)
College: Missouri Western State (Mid-America Intercollegiate Athletic Association)
Chase McLaughlin | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Field Goal Attempts: 36
Field Goals Made: 30
Longest Field Goal: 54
Name: Chase McLaughlin
Position: K
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age: 27
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 175 lbs
Birth Place: Cypress, TX, USA
High School: Cypress Woods (TX)
College: Illinois (Big Ten Conference)
Matt Gay | Indianapolis Colts
Field Goal Attempts: 30
Field Goals Made: 28
Longest Field Goal: 58
Name: Matt Gay
Position: K
Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age: 29
Experience: 5
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 232 lbs
Birth Place: Orem, UT, USA
High School: Orem (UT)
College: Utah (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Greg Joseph | Minnesota Vikings
Field Goal Attempts: 33
Field Goals Made: 26
Longest Field Goal: 61
Name: Greg Joseph
Position: K
Team: Minnesota Vikings
Age: 29
Experience: 6
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 206 lbs
Birth Place: Boca Raton, FL, USA
High School: American Heritage (FL)
College: Florida Atlantic (Conference USA)
Brandon McManus | Jacksonville Jaguars
Field Goal Attempts: 36
Field Goals Made: 28
Longest Field Goal: 55
Name: Brandon McManus
Position: K
Team: Jacksonville Jaguars
Age: 32
Experience: 10
Height: 6' 3"
Weight: 201 lbs
Birth Place: Hatfield, PA, USA
High School: North Penn (PA)
College: Temple (American Athletic Conference)
Jason Sanders | Miami Dolphins
Field Goal Attempts: 32
Field Goals Made: 26
Longest Field Goal: 55
Name: Jason Sanders
Position: K
Team: Miami Dolphins
Age: 27
Experience: 6
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 195 lbs
Birth Place: Orange, CA, USA
High School: Villa Park (CA)
College: New Mexico (Mountain West Conference)
Ka’imi Fairbairn | Houston Texans
Field Goal Attempts: 31
Field Goals Made: 29
Longest Field Goal: 56
Name: Ka’imi Fairbairn
Position: K
Team: Houston Texans
Age: 29
Experience: 8
Height: 6' 0"
Weight: 183 lbs
Birth Place: Kailua, HI, USA
High School: Honolulu Punahou (HI)
College: UCLA (Pacific Twelve Conference)
Evan McPherson | Cincinnati Bengals
Field Goal Attempts: 29
Field Goals Made: 24
Longest Field Goal: 59
Name: Evan McPherson
Position: K
Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age: 24
Experience: 3
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 185 lbs
Birth Place: Fort Payne, AL, USA
High School: Fort Payne (AL)
College: Florida (Southeastern Conference)
Jake Elliott | Philadelphia Eagles
Field Goal Attempts: 23
Field Goals Made: 20
Longest Field Goal: 56
Name: Jake Elliott
Position: K
Team: Philadelphia Eagles
Age: 28
Experience: 7
Height: 5' 9"
Weight: 167 lbs
Birth Place: Western Springs, IL, USA
High School: Lyons Township (IL)
College: Memphis (American Athletic Conference)
Cade York | Cleveland Browns
Field Goal Attempts: 32
Field Goals Made: 24
Longest Field Goal: 58
Name: Cade York
Position: K
Team: Cleveland Browns
Age: 22
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 206 lbs
Birth Place: McKinney, TX, USA
High School: Prosper (TX)
College: LSU (Southeastern Conference)
Wil Lutz | New Orleans Saints
Field Goal Attempts: 31
Field Goals Made: 23
Longest Field Goal: 60
Name: Wil Lutz
Position: K
Team: New Orleans Saints
Age: 29
Experience: 8
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 184 lbs
Birth Place: Newnan, GA, USA
High School: Northgate (GA)
College: Georgia State (Sun Belt Conference)
Michael Badgley | Washington Commanders
Field Goal Attempts: 28
Field Goals Made: 24
Longest Field Goal: 53
Name: Michael Badgley
Position: K
Team: Washington Commanders
Age: 28
Experience: 6
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 183 lbs
Birth Place: Summit, NJ, USA
High School: Summit (NJ)
College: Miami (FL) (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Joey Slye | Washington Commanders
Field Goal Attempts: 30
Field Goals Made: 25
Longest Field Goal: 58
Name: Joey Slye
Position: K
Team: Washington Commanders
Age: 27
Experience: 5
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 213 lbs
Birth Place: Albuquerque, NM, USA
High School: North Stafford (VA)
College: Virginia Tech (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Cairo Santos | Chicago Bears
Field Goal Attempts: 23
Field Goals Made: 21
Longest Field Goal: 51
Name: Cairo Santos
Position: K
Team: Chicago Bears
Age: 31
Experience: 9
Height: 5' 8"
Weight: 175 lbs
Birth Place: St. Augustine, FL, USA
High School: St. Joseph’s Academy (FL)
College: Tulane (American Athletic Conference)
Harrison Butker | Kansas City Chiefs
Field Goal Attempts: 24
Field Goals Made: 18
Longest Field Goal: 62
Name: Harrison Butker
Position: K
Team: Kansas City Chiefs
Age: 28
Experience: 7
Height: 6' 4"
Weight: 199 lbs
Birth Place: Decatur, GA, USA
High School: Westminster (GA)
College: Georgia Tech (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Matt Prater | Arizona Cardinals
Field Goal Attempts: 25
Field Goals Made: 22
Longest Field Goal: 57
Name: Matt Prater
Position: K
Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age: 39
Experience: 17
Height: 5' 10"
Weight: 201 lbs
Birth Place: Mayfield Heights, OH, USA
High School: Estero (FL)
College: UCF (Conference USA)
Chris Boswell | Pittsburgh Steelers
Field Goal Attempts: 28
Field Goals Made: 20
Longest Field Goal: 59
Name: Chris Boswell
Position: K
Team: Pittsburgh Steelers
Age: 32
Experience: 10
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 185 lbs
Birth Place: Keller, TX, USA
High School: Fossil Ridge (TX)
College: Rice (Conference USA)
Cameron Dicker | Los Angeles Chargers
Field Goal Attempts: 22
Field Goals Made: 21
Longest Field Goal: 48
Name: Cameron Dicker
Position: K
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age: 23
Experience: 2
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 216 lbs
Birth Place: Austin, TX, USA
High School: Lake Travis (TX)
College: Texas (Big Twelve Conference)
Matthew Wright | Carolina Panthers
Field Goal Attempts: 18
Field Goals Made: 15
Longest Field Goal: 59
Name: Matthew Wright
Position: K
Team: Carolina Panthers
Age: 27
Experience: 3
Height: 5' 11"
Weight: 174 lbs
Birth Place: Lancaster, PA, USA
High School: Lampeter-Strasburg (PA)
College: UCF (American Athletic Conference)
Dustin Hopkins | Los Angeles Chargers
Field Goal Attempts: 10
Field Goals Made: 9
Longest Field Goal: 43
Name: Dustin Hopkins
Position: K
Team: Los Angeles Chargers
Age: 32
Experience: 11
Height: 6' 2"
Weight: 193 lbs
Birth Place: Austin, TX, USA
High School: Clear Lake (TX)
College: Florida State (Atlantic Coast Conference)
Rodrigo Blankenship | Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Field Goal Attempts: 5
Field Goals Made: 4
Longest Field Goal: 50
Name: Rodrigo Blankenship
Position: K
Team: Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Age: 26
Experience: 4
Height: 6' 1"
Weight: 184 lbs
Birth Place: Marietta, GA, USA
High School: Sprayberry (GA)
College: Georgia (Southeastern Conference)
Caleb Shudak | Tennessee Titans
Field Goal Attempts: 4
Field Goals Made: 3
Longest Field Goal: 38
Name: Caleb Shudak
Position: K
Team: Tennessee Titans
Age: 25
Experience: 2
Height: 5' 7"
Weight: 177 lbs
Birth Place: Council Bluffs, IA, USA
High School: Lewis Central (IA)
College: Iowa (Big Ten Conference)