Fantasy Football Semifinals: WRs and TEs to get you the title!

I broke down some quarterback and running back matchups to watch earlier, so let’s not waste any time and get right in on the wide receivers and tight ends. Time to go get that money.
Wide Receivers – The Good
A.J. Brown vs. Detroit Lions
A.J. Brown is one of the most explosive wide receivers in the game with the ball in his hands. He’s been a bit up and down lately, but after seven catches for 112 yards and a touchdown last week, he gets to take on a listless Lions defense that is giving up the 5th-most fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position. He’s 12th at the wide receiver position with 361 yards after the catch this year. The Lions are shorthanded in their secondary, with Desmond Trufant and Jeff Okudah both being placed on Injured Reserve. A.J. Brown is locked into my lineups.
Wide Receivers - The Good
Brandon Aiyuk @ Dallas Cowboys
Aiyuk is the rookie wide receiver who is not getting enough love. In his last three games, he has 14, 9, and 16 targets, respectively. That workload is bananas. Tight end George Kittle has been designated to return from Injured Reserve, but it still remains to be seen if he is going to suit up on Sunday. Even if he does, Aiyuk deserves consideration for your flex spot with a ton of upside against an abysmal Dallas defense.
Wide Receivers – The Bad
Michael Thomas vs. Kansas City Chiefs
Flying under the radar is the fact that the Chiefs have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position this year. As of today, Drew Brees is still very much in question to play this weekend, which has a big impact on the outlook of Michael Thomas. If Brees plays, the ceiling for Thomas is much higher. Thomas’ ability and volume means he should still be in your starting lineup – he has 19 targets in the last two weeks – but he has not been the elite wide receiver you drafted him to be. If you’re relying on Thomas this week, temper your expectations, and maybe chase some upside at other positions.
Wide Receivers – The Bad
Jarvis Landry @ New York Giants
Landry has been heavily involved in the offense over the past three games in particular, all high-scoring affairs. The Browns have put up over 40 points in their last two games, which isn’t a trend I expect to continue against a Giants team that hasn’t given up more than 26 points in eight weeks. This will be a smash-mouth, run-the-ball, kind of game. Landry still deserves to be flexed, and obviously possesses 20-point upside on any given week, but I wouldn’t expect his recent tear to continue.
Tight Ends – The Good
Hunter Henry @ Las Vegas Raiders
The Chargers are rolling into this game with a banged up wide receiver group - Mike Williams is not expected to play and Keenan Allen is very much in question with a hamstring injury. The Raiders are around the middle of the pack against the tight end position, but they will be without safety Johnathan Abram, their leading tackler, in this game. Volume is king, and Henry should see plenty of it to be useful at the weak tight end position.
Tight Ends – The Bad
Robert Tonyan vs. Carolina Panthers
Tonyan (pronounces “TUN-yun,” like a funyun” is now the TE4 on the season. Who saw that coming? Put your hand down, no you didn’t. He has earned the trust of Aaron Rodgers as a go-to weapon, and has scored a touchdown in four straight games. He’s earned the right to be a locked-in starter every week at the tight end position, and should be fired up against the Panthers.
Tight Ends – The Bad
Dalton Schultz vs. San Francisco
San Francisco is in a race with the Steelers to see who can be the best defense against the tight end position - the Steelers are currently best, allowing 4.8 fantasy points per game, and the 49ers are right behind them at 4.9. He only has three touchdowns all year, and only one since Dak Prescott was lost to injury. I understand the tight end position is thin and you might not have a better option, but if you do, look elsewhere.
Tight Ends – The Bad
Dallas Goedert @ Arizona Cardinals
Zach Ertz is working his way back into the lineup and is eating into the potential upside of Dallas Goedert. Goedert still outperformed Ertz last week against New Orleans, seeing 6 targets to Ertz’s 3, but sharing the work in an underperforming offense against the fourth-best defense against the tight end position this week is not leaving me feeling very optimistic. He still has the capability of one or two big plays that could save your week, but the floor is also very low. As with Schultz, you probably still have to play him, but this is a rough matchup.
