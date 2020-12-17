Fantasy Football Semifinals: WRs and TEs to get you the title!

Wide Receivers – The Bad

Image : Getty Images

Michael Thomas vs. Kansas City Chiefs

Flying under the radar is the fact that the Chiefs have allowed the second-fewest fantasy points per game to the wide receiver position this year. As of today, Drew Brees is still very much in question to play this weekend, which has a big impact on the outlook of Michael Thomas. If Brees plays, the ceiling for Thomas is much higher. Thomas’ ability and volume means he should still be in your starting lineup – he has 19 targets in the last two weeks – but he has not been the elite wide receiver you drafted him to be. If you’re relying on Thomas this week, temper your expectations, and maybe chase some upside at other positions.