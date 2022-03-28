Welcome to the Elite Eight of the Fictional Hoopers Tournament. All the fat and sinew (Sandy Lyle and Steve Urkel) have been trimmed, and the characters left are all from powerhouse pictures. No one has been able to knock off either of White Men Can’t Jump’s main characters (celebrated last night at the Oscars, and not slapped by Will Smith), Blue Chips and He Got Game are rightfully represented, Uncle Drew and Semi-Pro are showing the prowess of the comedy genre, and Air Bud and Jimmy Chitwood are going to make white people pick between two things they love — golden retrievers and fundamentals.



Every contestant left is either from a certified classic basketball film or Uncle Drew, so your votes are even more crucial in this glorified popularity contest. Each Sweet 16 game received a minimum of at least 1,000 votes, and we continue to be overwhelmed with the engagement and grateful for the enthusiasm all of you have shown for this project.

The battle to make the Film Final Four starts now. Hopefully I don’t come off as biased as Grant Hill calling Duke-Arkansas, but homerism dies hard, and it’s hard to be impartial about anything involving Woody Harrelson.

Let’s go.