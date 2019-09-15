When Sun Tzu wrote Art of War around 500 B.C., there’s no way he could have possibly imagined his philosophies getting used in the context of a fight amongst baseball fans in Cleveland, but that’s exactly what appears to have happened on Saturday night. In the ninth chapter, so to speak, Tzu writes about the benefits of using high ground to your advantage before, during, and after battles. Taking that advice to heart, one of the combatants in the following video is seen dropping an elbow from two rows up on a couple of men engaged in a scuffle. Moments later, that same thought process is demonstrated when another fighter uses his one-row advantage to tackle a guy punching him in the face to the ground.

It’s not clear what exactly started the fight here, but surely the fact that Cleveland is 2.5 games back in the Wild Card race can’t help.