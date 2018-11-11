Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Tampa Bay Bucs QB Ryan Fitzpatrick almost made a magical play on a long third down in the first quarter of today’s game against Washington. With the ball at midfield, Fitzpatrick dropped back, did a supernatural job of escaping the pass rush, then took off running before he, uh, threw a forward pass about 10 yards in front of the line of scrimmage.

I guess you can admire Fitzpatrick for what he was trying to do? It would have been an extraordinary play, had he actually thrown the ball backwards to Adam Humphries. Instead, however, it looks ridiculous. Even FitzMagic doesn’t have the power to rewrite the NFL rules.