Photo: Koji Sasahara (AP)

Last night in Tokyo, Floyd Mayweather fought 20-year-old kickboxer Tenshin Nasukawa in an altogether embarrassing sham “exhibition” boxing match which was announced in early November, then unannounced two days later, and finally un-unannounced after that, with a strange set of rules and no convincing reason why the fight was even happening in the first place. If this sounds like a whole bunch of stupid and suspicious bullshit, well it was.



Here is the farcical first knockdown, in which Nasukawa flops around a bunch after getting hit by, uh, a jumping left hand that didn’t land clean. The right that Mayweather zips in there doesn’t connect, though it didn’t need to to get Nasukawa sprawling and gasping like a fish.

Here is Nasukawa, a man who has never been knocked out in his pro career, jerking his head around a bunch after getting hit with the fight-ending punch.

I’d make fun of anyone who paid for this crap, but RIZIN blocked it in North America, which probably tells you all you need to know about how seriously to take this fight.