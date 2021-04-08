Fore, father! Rory McIlroy whacks his dad with errant shot at Masters

Rory McIlroy reacts after missing a putt on the 13th green during the first round of the Masters at Augusta National Golf Club. Image : Getty Images

It was a shot unlike any other.



On an errant approach at No. 7, Rory McIlroy shanked one right and hit his father, Gerry, on his leg. First of all, ouch. Second of all, wait… who?



Of all the people in the limited capacity crowd on this 345-acre course... that’s the person McIlroy hits? I guess this tournament is a tradition unlike any other?



On the live broadcast, ESPN’s Scott Van Pelt confirmed the shot did, in fact, hit Mr. McIlroy. Additional audio also recorded Rory saying he hit his dad.

After the miss-hit , McIlroy’s caddie and childhood best friend, Harry Diamond, asked, “That was your dad you hit?”



“Yeah!” the golfer responded.

There have been multiple defining father/son moments at the Masters. Who can forget Earl Woods embracing his young son, Tiger, after he won in 1997? And what about 22 years later when Tiger hugged his son after winning his first major in over a decade?

This moment on hole seven might not be as emotional or historic … but it’s one the McIlroy’s (or us fans) won’t forget anytime soon.

