Forget LeBron & Giannis, these are NBA players who need to show out in 2020-21

Trae Young, G, Atlanta Hawks

Image : Getty Images

It’s all on him this season.

Fairly or unfairly, Young will be the divisive star quarterback equivalent who receives an exceeding amount of credit or blame however the Hawks’ season unfolds. The third-year talent will no longer be defined by Twitter highlights as opposed to the wins he does or doesn’t account for. For a guy who had no one to celebrate with immediately after sinking a game-winner against the Milwaukee Bucks as a rookie, the Hawks found a lot of free agents to play with Young in 2020-21; so much so we’re expecting a playoff or bust season.

This offseason, the Hawks brought in Rajon Rondo, Bogdan Bogdanovic, Danillo Gallinari, and Kris Dunn, among others. As of this writing, 538 projects the Hawks as a nine-seed, giving them a spot in the four-team play-in and placing them just two wins from the seven spot. Having Atlanta in the playoffs would also indicate that the team would have had their best season since 2016-17, when they finished 43-39, which earned them their most recent playoff berth. With Young, the Hawks won 24 and 29 games the last two seasons. Even in a condensed 72-game ledger, 30-42 won’t cut it. Young could average 29.6 points with 9.3 assists and be an All-Star starter again, but if his team isn’t in the playoffs, we’ll be indifferent to his dynamism. (The Hawks will also decide whether or not they’ll max him out next summer or wait until after his fourth season.)