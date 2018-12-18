Photo: Chris McGrath (Getty)

Miami has arguably been hit harder by the pro sports stadium scam than any other city in America. When former Marlins owner Jeffrey Loria managed to get a publicly financed stadium built in 2012, he stuck Miami-Dade County with a stupefying bill that will eventually cost taxpayers $2.4 billion. Given these circumstances, you can understand why Miami citizens would be keen to boo former Marlins president David Samson, who made out pretty well when Loria sold the team for $1.2 billion in 2017.



That’s exactly what happened when Samson showed up at ESPN personality and Miami sports columnist Dan Le Batard’s birthday party. Samson did not receive the boos gracefully:

“Here’s why I love when you guys boo me,” said a small and sassy Samson. “I want you to keep booing me, because guess what? $1.2 billion. Fuck you!”

This guy should be eaten.