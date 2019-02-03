Forty-four-year-old MMA veteran Cedric Marks was arrested last month in Michigan on burglary charges connected to three deaths, and the Montgomery County, Tex. police department says that he has three “pending” murder charges. (Update: There is now a warrant out on Marks for two murders.)

However, despite the seriousness of the charges and the fact that he’s an experienced fighter, Marks was apparently left in a van while employees of Texas Prisoner Transport Services, the private company responsible for extraditing him from Michigan to Texas, stopped at a McDonald’s at about 40 miles north of Houston.

Austin news station KXAN reports that when the private transportation employees returned to the van, presumably with their treats in hand, “they saw Cedric’s shackles and shirt were in the back of the van and he was gone.”

Marks had served six years in prison for attempted robbery in the 1990s, and was a person of interest in an ex-girlfriend’s disappearance in 2009. Jenna Scott, who attempted to get a protective order against Marks last year, was found dead last month. She had testified that Marks had choked her twice and threatened her family. Her house is the one Marks is accused of robbing.

Marks is currently a fugitive and Houston-area police have shut down local highways looking for him. In a press conference, the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Department said that they received a call about Marks’s disappearance at 7:20 this morning.

This is a breaking news post and will be updated as more information becomes available.