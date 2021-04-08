Former NFL player Philip Adams kills 5, self, in South Carolina horror

Phillip Adams killed five people i n a rampage i n South Caroli na before killi ng himself, accordi ng to police. Image : Getty Images

Former NFL defensive back Phillip Adams shot and killed five people in South Carolina on Wednesday afternoon, and then killed himself in the early hours of Thursday morning, according to police. Those killed were Dr. Robert Lesslie, 70, his wife, Barbara Lesslie, 69, their grandchildren Adah Lesslie, 9, Noah Lesslie, 5, and a man working at the home, James Lewis, 38.



Adams’ parents live near the doctors home i n Rock Hill, S.C., and while it wasn’t clear if that’s where Adams was found, reports indicate he was found dead shortly after midnight in a nearby home. Adams killed himself with a .45 caliber weapon, police say.

“This is a tragic, tragic situation … none of us can figure out why” it happened, Sheriff Tre nt Faris told reporters early Thursday. “Dr. Lesslie has been one of those people that everybody knows. He started Riverview Medical Center in Rock Hill and it has been a staple in Rock Hill for years,” Faris continued.

According to an ESPN source, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because he wasn’t authorized to speak publicly, Adams had been treated by Dr. Robert Leslie. According to their website, Riverview Medical Center provides house-call hospice and palliative care, as well as in-office primary care.

Adams played six seasons in the NFL for six different teams, and was a 7th round draft pick by the San Francisco 49ers in the 2010 NFL Draft, and last played in 2015 for the Atlanta Falcons. Adams was 32 years old.