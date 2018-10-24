Photo: Scott Barbour (Getty)

An amateur soccer match in Germany between SV Preussen Eiberg and ESG 99/06 II featured six goals, one red card, and one mangled nose after an Eiberg player went all Luis Suárez and chewed off a hunk of an ESG player’s face.



The Eiberg player—whose name, along with the victim’s, is being withheld because of German privacy laws—performed the act of cannibalism in the 69th minute of the match, according to a report by RevierSport. There’s not much info on what, if anything, incited the attack, with RevierSport describing the turn of events rather matter-of-factly: “After a duel this went to his opponent and bit him off a piece of his nose.”

RevierSport acquired a photo of the damage, and predictably the injury is not pretty.

Consider this a warning to those who are squeamish:

RevierSport’s report says the chomp left the victim bleeding and many of the 100 or so spectators in the stands “shocked.” The referee immediately showed the biter a red card. The rest of the match continued without incident.

Soon after having a piece of his face gnawed off, the injured ESG player was taken to the hospital and underwent surgery. The medical staff was as flummoxed by the bizarre nature of the injury as anyone. A team spokesperson spoke to RevierSport and relayed the hospital’s surprise: “Even in facial surgery had never seen such a thing.”

While the surgery itself was successful, doctors couldn’t quite make the ESG player whole again. That’s because no one could locate the chunk of nose the biter munched off. As the same ESG spokesperson said, “[The piece of nose] was not there anymore, I do not know if the culprit has eaten it.”

The justice system is set to weigh in on the incident when the case goes before a local sport court next week. According to the rules of the league, the biter could be banned from the game for up to eight years. Eiberg’s coach said the club will not part ways with the player, though he will be punished to some extent, and that he hopes that the court’s ruling isn’t too harsh. Said the coach: “Everybody must get a second chance.”

For their part, ESG don’t seem to have any hard feelings at Eiberg, other than the club’s understandable dismay over the specific incident. “Overall, it was a fair and good top game,” said an ESG official. “Unfortunately, a person is inexplicably dismembered. Preussen Eiberg representatives have several times with us and apologize to our player.”

The biter himself has even attempted to patch things up with the victim, though of course it will take more than a simple “I’m sorry” to make things right. As the ESG spokesperson put it, “[The biter] has indeed apologized, but if a bit of the nose is bitten off, that’s hardly forgivable.”

[RevierSport | ESPN]