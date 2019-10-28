Sports News Without Access, Favor, Or Discretion
German Sunday League Player Knocks Referee Out Cold After Receiving Red Card

Luis Paez-Pumar
Screenshot: @TheRoyalShovel

It’s not clear what this unidentified player did to earn a red card in a German amateur soccer match between FSV Münster and TV Smend, but he definitely deserved a red and even more for his reaction to the card, which was to punch the referee’s lights out:

According to the Echo, match officials immediately stopped the game and called the police. When medical help arrived, the medics had to arrange for the referee to be helicoptered to a nearby emergency room, as there was no medical care in the vicinity. Reports say the referee is recovering, though he is still struggling with “language difficulties.” A spokesperson for the local police department said there will be further prosecution of the offending player.

[Echo]

