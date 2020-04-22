Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
ShopSubscribe
Sports News Without Fear, Favor or Compromise
Global Pandemic

Germany Bans Fun For Six More Months

Thomas Laforgia
Filed to:Verboten
VerbotenMarathonsGermanyBerlinMunichCoronavirus
Save
It’s going to be a quiet year.
It’s going to be a quiet year.
Photo: Getty

Blah blah coronavirus blah blah unprecedented carnage blah blah blah economic ruin, two new whoppers have emerged out of Germany.

Advertisement

Lawmakers in Berlin have extended some lockdown orders through late October, ordering all gatherings of more than 5,000 people to remain closed.

This decree most notably puts a halt to the city’s annual Berlin Marathon, which last year drew more than 62,000 runners from 150 nations.

Advertisement

The event was slated for Sept. 27 — five months from now.

That’s, uh, a long time.

Also on ice is Munich’s Oktoberfest, the world-famous bacchanal that draws more than 6 million drunks and chesty maidens to the Bavarian capital each year.

No rain date has yet been announced for either event.

Berliners, meanwhile, are beginning to take steps toward a reawakening, with doughnut shops reopening today and schools resuming next week.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from Deadspin

The Best No. 1 Picks Of The Last Decade? We Ranked Them

LeBron James Is Better Than Michael Jordan, Regardless Of His Finals Record

I Used To Think Brandon Prust Was A Good Guy. Then He Had His Racist Meltdown

Mayor Carolyn Goodman's New Pandemic Slogan: Come To Vegas, Odds Are You Won't Die