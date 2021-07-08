Get to know your worldwide Olympic athletes!

Gabby Thomas, USA, Track and Field

Image : Getty Images

In a recent interview with CBS News, sprinter Gabby Thomas said she has two goals:



Win gold at the 2021 Olympics Help fix racial disparities in health care

The Harvard alum graduated with a degree in neurobiology and global health /and health policy. Now, the runner is pursuing her masters at the University of Texas in public health. At UT, she studies epidemiology and health care management.

The racial health inequalities made clear from the pandemic only made Thomas more fervent in her post-track career choice.

“What we’re seeing with COVID, and what we saw with COVID, was nothing that I was surprised by, it just really solidified that I wanted to do what I was doing,” she said.