Today is my last day at Deadspin after seven years of forcing you to watch dumb shit I saw on TV. To commemorate my departure, I went through all 5,128 animated GIFs I created during my tenure here to select, and rank, the best of them.

This was not an easy task! It took days. The first cut left me with 105 GIFs, the second cut with 57. Here’s what remained after the last cutdown; I could not really bear to deprive you of any more. (The title above each GIF is what filename I gave it upon making it. Also, it’s a soft G.)



31. CROTCHSHAKE.gif

30. DISAOOEAERU’.gif

29. JAMEIS-11.gif

28. OH-YEAH.gif

27. POPCORN-2.gif

26. ALL-HELL-BREAKS-LOOSE.gif

25. SERGIO-WINS.gif

24. CEE-LO.gif

23. KEMBAWALKER.gif

22. DEMPSEY-BITCHFACE.gif

21. YOURE-NOT-HELPING.gif

20. CHRIS-CHRISTIE_JERRY-JONES_HUG.gif

19. HUNTOI2.gif

18. DANTONIO-HOW.gif

17. FLOWER-PUNCH.gif

16. PUNCH-DERP.gif

15. RUNAWAY-GOLF-CART.gif

14. BEARS-POLE-GUY.gif

13. BERMAN-DEMON.gif

12. ODB.gif

11. REARRANGED-FACE.gif

10. GEOFF-WARD.gif

9. THE-MORTIFIED-PUNTER1.gif

8. DENARDFACE.gif

7. ROCKY.gif

6. BOB-LEY.gif

5. LOLAKERS.gif

4. LOLORBIT.gif

3. FRANCESA.gif

2. original.gif

1. DREWDANCE.gif

¡Adiós!