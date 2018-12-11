Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The Florida Panthers are up on the St. Louis Blues by the score of 1–0 in the second period Tuesday night. The score looked for a moment like it would be tied at one goal apiece, after Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo beat Roberto Luongo in, um, unconventional fashion:

Yowza. That is referee Tim Peel taking a puck hard off the tender bits and crumpling in a heap on the ice. Peel was, well, shaken up, and had to leave the ice. The goal was eventually disallowed, as NHL rules do not allow for a puck to be banked off a referee’s wang.

H/t Daniel