The Florida Panthers are up on the St. Louis Blues by the score of 1–0 in the second period Tuesday night. The score looked for a moment like it would be tied at one goal apiece, after Blues defenseman Robert Bortuzzo beat Roberto Luongo in, um, unconventional fashion:
Yowza. That is referee Tim Peel taking a puck hard off the tender bits and crumpling in a heap on the ice. Peel was, well, shaken up, and had to leave the ice. The goal was eventually disallowed, as NHL rules do not allow for a puck to be banked off a referee’s wang.
