Going to a sports arena or stadium to vote today? Read this first

Mona Lisa Vito, aka Oscar winner Marisa Tomei, greets early voters at Dodgers Stadium. Image : ( Getty Images )

For millions of Americans, the pandemic has changed when and where you cast your ballot.



Advertisement

As I write, nearly 100 million people have voted early, in-person, by mail or by dropping off their ballot. Odds are, if you’re reading this you’ve probably voted.

But if you waited till today to vote, you may have multiple in-person options for Election Day voting. One could be your local sports stadium.

Advertisement

Last month, Deadspin spoke to voting experts about stadium voting. We wondered if arena voting would shrink long lines seen in recent primaries and past general elections. We questioned whether or not athletes becoming more vocal about voting rights would sway public engagement. And we explored what stadium voting could do for historically suppressed voting blocks — Black and brown folks, specifically.

A month later, has stadium voting helped democracy?

There’s certainly some anecdotal evidence to say it has.

But there have also been examples of long lines at Madison Square Garden, and, to be fair, many early voting sites across New York City.

Advertisement

In addition to the long lines, we’ve seen Milwaukee officials strip two stadium voting sites in response to pressure from the Wisconsin GOP. Wisconsin Republicans took aim at the Bucks’ arena, the Brewers’ stadium, and even the Brewers’ racing sausages’ early voting initiatives.

Wisconsin officials, however, had no problem with stadium voting outside Lambeau Field in Green Bay. Which is, of course, a predominantly white city and conservative stronghold in the state.

Advertisement

Trump has also campaigned outside the Bucs’ Raymond James Stadium in Tampa while Floridians were voting next door. County election officials warned the campaign event would disrupt the early voting process, but officials just let the event happen a few steps away from the field.

So the trial of sports stadiums as polling places is not over or perfect.

If you want to cast your ballot in a bigger space conducive to social distancing, if you want to go somewhere other than your local polling place, or if you just want to get into your local stadium for free, here’s where you can vote.

Advertisement

Before heading to the polls, check to see if these venues are viable options for you.

Battleground states first

Pennsylvania

PPG Paints Arena 1001 Fifth Ave / Pittsburgh, PA

On site registration: no

Hours: 7am - 8pm

Bryce Jordan Center 127 Bryce Jordan Center / University Park, PA

On site registration: no

Hours: 7am - 8pm

Arizona

Gila River Arena 9400 W Maryland Ave / Glendale, AZ

On site registration: no

Hours: 6am - 7pm

Veterans Memorial Coliseum 1826 W McDowell Rd / Phoenix, AZ

On site registration: no

Hours: 6am - 7pm

State Farm Stadium (Drop Box Only) 1 Cardinals Dr / Glendale, AZ

On site registration: no

Hours: 6am - 7pm

Wisconsin

Tailgate Village at Lambeau Field 1265 Lombardi Ave / Green Bay, WI

On site registration: yes

Hours: 7am - 8pm

North Carolina

Bojangles’ Coliseum 2700 E Independence Blvd / Charlotte, NC

On site registration: no

Hours: 6:30am - 7:30pm

Bank of America Stadium 800 S Mint St / Charlotte, NC

On site registration: no

Hours: 6:30am - 7:30pm

Spectrum Center 333 E Trade St. / Charlotte, NC

On site registration: no

Hours: 6:30am - 7:30pm

Greensboro Coliseum Complex 1921 W Gate City Blvd / Greensboro, NC

On site registration: no

Hours: 6:30am - 7:30pm

Michigan

Pistons Practice center (Drop Box Only) 690 Amsterdam St / Detroit, MI

On site registration: no

Hours: Michigan polls close at 8pm

Ohio

Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse 1 Center Court / Cleveland, OH

On site registration: no

Hours: 6:30am - 7:30pm

Georgia

McCamish Pavilion 965 Fowler St NW / Atlanta, GA

On site registration: no

Hours: 7am - 7pm

Texas

Toyota Center 1510 Polk St / Houston, TX

On site registration: no

Hours: 6am to 7pm

NRG Arena NRG Pkwy / Houston, TX

On site registration: no

Hours: 6am to 7pm

Rice Stadium 2050 University / Houston, TX

On site registration: no

Hours: 6am to 7pm

AT&T Center 1 AT&T Center Parkway / San Antonio, TX

On site registration: no

Hours: 6am to 7pm

American Airlines Center 2500 Victory Ave / Dallas, TX

On site registration: no

Hours: 6am to 7pm

Comerica Center 2601 Avenue of the Stars / Frisco, TX

On site registration: no

Hours: 7am to 7pm

Colorado

Pepsi Center 1000 Chopper Cir / Denver, CO

On site registration: yes

Hours: 7am - 7pm

Illinois

United Center 1901 W Madison St. / Chicago, IL

On site registration: yes

Hours: 6am - 7pm

Indiana

Hinkle Fieldhouse 510 W 49th St / Indianapolis, IN

On site registration: no

Hours: 6am - 6pm

Bankers Life Fieldhouse 125 S Pennsylvania St / Indianapolis, IN

On site registration: no

Hours: 6am - 6pm

Lucas Oil Stadium 500 S Capitol Ave / Indianapolis, IN

On site registration: no

Hours: 6am - 6pm

Mackey Arena 900 John R Wooden Dr. / West Lafayette, IN

On site registration: no

Hours: 6am - 6pm

Kentucky

KFC Yum! Center 1 Arena Plaza / Louisville, KY

On site registration: no

Hours: 6am - 6pm

New York

Barclays Center 620 Atlantic Ave / Brooklyn, NY

On site registration: no

Hours: 6am - 9pm

Madison Square Garden 4 Pennsylvania Plaza / New York, NY

On site registration: no

Hours: 6am - 9pm

New Jersey

Prudential Center 25 Lafayette St / Newark, NJ

On site registration: no

Hours: 6am - 8pm

Maryland

Camden Yards (Drop Box Only) 333 W Camden St / Baltimore, MD

On site registration: yes

Hours: Maryland polls close at 8pm

Hunt Gymnasium (Drop Box Only) 1700 E Cold Spring Ln / Baltimore, MD

On site registration: yes

Hours: Maryland polls close at 8pm

FedEx Field 1600 Fedex Way / Landover, MD

On site registration: yes

Hours: 7am - 8pm

XFINITY Center Paint Branch Drive / College Park, MD

On site registration: yes

Hours: 7am - 8pm

Washington DC

Entertainment and Sports Arena 1100 Oak St SE / Washington, DC

On site registration: yes

Hours: 7am - 8pm

University of DC Gymnasium 4200 Connecticut Ave NW / Washington, DC

On site registration: yes

Hours: 7am - 8pm

Capital One Arena 601 F St NW / Washington, DC

On site registration: yes

Hours: 7am - 8pm

Nationals Park 1500 S Capitol St SE / Washington, DC

On site registration: yes

Hours: 7am - 8pm

Missouri

Arrowhead Stadium 1 Arrowhead Dr / Kansas City, MO

On site registration: no

Hours: 6am - 7pm

Mizzou Arena General Outers Drive / Columbia, MO

On site registration: no

Hours: 6am - 7pm

Utah

Vivint Smart Home Arena 301 S Temple / Salt Lake City, UT

On site registration: yes

Hours: 7am - 8pm

Washington

CenturyLink Field 800 Occidental Ave S / Seattle, WA

On site registration: yes

Hours: 8:30am - 8pm

California

Golden 1 Center David J Stern Walk / Sacramento, CA

On site registration: yes

Hours: 7am - 8pm

The Forum 3900 W Manchester Blvd / Inglewood, CA

On site registration: yes

Hours: 7am - 8pm

Sofi Stadium 1000 S Prairie Ave / Inglewood, CA

On site registration: yes

Hours: 7am - 8pm

Banc of California Stadium 3939 S Figueroa St / Los Angeles, CA

On site registration: yes

Hours: 7am - 8pm

Staples Center 1111 S Figueroa St / Los Angeles, CA

On site registration: yes

Hours: 7am - 8pm

Dodger Stadium 1000 Vin Scully Ave / Los Angeles, CA

On site registration: yes

Hours: 7am - 8pm

Honda Center 2695 E Katella Ave / Anaheim, CA

On site registration: yes

Hours: 7am - 8pm

Golden State Warriors Practice Facility 1011 Broadway / Oakland, CA

On site registration: yes

Hours: 7am - 8pm

Oakland Coliseum 7000 Coliseum Way / Oakland, CA

On site registration: yes

Hours: 7am - 8pm

Kaiser Permanente Arena 140 Front St / Santa Cruz, CA

On site registration: yes

Hours: 7am - 8pm

Levi’s Stadium 4900 Marie P DeBartolo Way / Santa Clara, CA

On site registration: yes

Hours: 7am - 8pm

Chase Center (Drop Box Only) 1 Warriors Way / San Francisco, CA

On site registration: yes

Hours: California polls close at 8pm Pacific