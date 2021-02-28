Golf world turns red in show of love for Tiger

Golfers Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy and Tony Finau put on Tiger’s Sunday Red in support for final round of World Golf Championships-Workday Championship.

Everyone’s wearing their Sunday Red.



Days after Tiger Woods survived a single-car rollover crash, golfers and others around the game are paying tribute to Woods by donning his usual Sunday outfit — red shirt and black pants.

Woods has worn red on Sundays of tournaments for decades, crediting his mother for the tradition.

Advertisement

“I wear red on Sundays because my mom thinks that that’s my power color,” Woods said years ago. “And you know you should always listen to your mom.”

Tony Finau, who said Tiger’s win at the 1997 Masters “changed the course of my life,” showed up to the final round of the WGC championship with a backwards hat and red t-shirt.

Advertisement

Justin Thomas, a close friend of Tiger’s, posted a photo of his Sunday outfit on Saturday night.

Advertisement

Bryson DeChambeau and a few others will play with “Tiger” golf balls.

Advertisement

Over in the LPGA, Annika Sorenstam wore red in her final round of the Gainbridge.

Advertisement

Max Homa wanted to pay tribute to Tiger as well ...… but he doesn’t have any red and back in his suitcase. He’ll commemorate Tiger by playing a “really great final round.”

Advertisement

Last week, Rory McIlroy put Tiger’s crash in the proper perspective (unlike many in the sports media).

“I think everyone should just be grateful that he’s here, that he’s alive, that his kids haven’t lost their dad,” the Northern Irishman told reporters virtually. “Golf is so far from the equation right now.”

Advertisement

Today, McIlroy is wearing red for the first time in his PGA Tour career.

Advertisement

The leader heading into the final round of the WGC Championship, Collin Morikawa, is expected to wear red when he tees off as well.