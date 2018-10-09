Max Pearce is an extremely good dunker. He participated in the 2018 College Dunk Contest, where he threw down a memorable and pleasingly violent one-handed self-alley-oop while filming himself with a cell phone in his off hand. The website of Purchase College says Pearce has signed with the Harlem Globetrotters, where his mighty dunks will bring much humiliation to the pathetic oafs of the Washington Generals.

The Globetrotters should also sign this very good dog, who excels at throwing alley-oop passes with her mouth:

She is at least as good at throwing lobs as Matthew Dellavedova, and he’s in the damn NBA.