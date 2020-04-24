Goodell’s Ineptitude Couldn’t Hurt The Draft, While CeeDee Lamb Stole The Show

The 2020 NFL Draft survived a few of Roger Goodell’s missteps. Photo : Getty

It’s crazy that a virtual draft relying almost solely on the strength of WiFi routers would turn out almost perfect.



What’s even crazier is the fact that the only hindrance would come from man-made error and not technology.

However, what’s not surprising is that NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, would be the man responsible for these blunders.

The draft aired virtually on both ESPN and ABC for three and a half hours on Thursday. It displayed nearly seamless transitions between showing TV analysts, player interviews, and NFL personnel.

Yet, whenever Goodell took center stage foolishness occurred.

Whether it was changing his wardrobe halfway through the first round, stumbling over his words, or completely forgetting what year it was when he announced that Las Vegas would host the 2020 NFL Draft (It’ll actually be 2022), Goodell stole the show on night one.

And many took notice.

Hip Hop artist Plies even believed that the commissioner may have been turning up the bottle a little too much before the Bengals got on the clock with the first pick.

Goodell’s antics, awkwardness, and lack of authenticity almost took away from arguably the most pivotal moment in the draft.

Former Oklahoma receiver CeeDee Lamb was drafted by the Cowboys with the 17th overall pick. However, the protection of his passcode may have been the biggest play of the night.

Shortly after Lamb saw the tweet going viral he went to his account to debunk the obvious assumption that he has something to hide from his significant other.

Whether you believe Lamb or not you can’t deny that the optics of the situation were hilarious.

And what was even more hysterical was Goodell’s attempt to entertain the public.

You could tell he was actually trying to relate, which is what made it even more pitiful to watch.

The NFL, ESPN, and ABC were able to produce a live virtual draft that ran smoothly and captured the attention of a country starving for live sports content.

They lived up to the hype and delivered a Draft that their viewers needed.

Despite Goodell getting in the way.