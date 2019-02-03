Photo: Tony Gutierrez (AP)

A year and a month ago, Shakyla Hill pulled off one of the rarest stat lines in sports: a quadruple-double in high-level basketball. (Her Grambling State team made the Division I NCAA tournament last year.) Her 15 points, 10 rebounds, 10 steals, and 10 assists against Alabama State was the first women’s quadruple-double since 1993 and the fourth overall; there’s been just one in DI men’s history.

Somehow, she did it again last night in a 77-57 win over Arkansas-Pine Bluff. Her second quad-dub was significantly more impressive than the first. After last year’s 15-10-10-10, last night she went for 26 points, 16 rebounds, 13 assists, and 10 steals, making her the only player in Division I history with two quadruple-doubles. But that might be less impressive than being 5-foot-7 and averaging 7.9 rebounds a game.