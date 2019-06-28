Photo: Travis Francis (AP)

The Grand Junction Humpback Chubs, a minor-league baseball team associated with the Colorado Rockies, had their game against the Ogden Raptors canceled last night due to an “outfield surface issue.” This was bad news for local Chubs fans who had purchased tickets to the game. Not only were they denied a chance to watch their Chubs play, but to receive a free wine glass.



The good news is that those same fans can come out to the ballpark today, still get their free wine glass, and enjoy a double-header of Chubs baseball. What a deal!

Advertisement

Local Chubs fans were clearly excited about this news:

Advertisement

Advertisement

Advertisement

Two baseball games? A free wine glass? Fireworks?? It sounds like today is going to be a great day at Chubs Park. After all, what could be better than a day spent cheering on the Grand Junction Humpback Chubs?