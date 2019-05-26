Green Bay Packers legend, five-time NFL champion, two-time Super Bowl champion, the first-ever Super Bowl MVP, Pro Football Hall of Famer and the man behind the most famous touchdown from the Ice Bowl Bart Starr died Sunday, at the age of 85 in Birmingham, Alabama. [AP News]
