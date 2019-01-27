Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

On the first play of the game between the Spurs and Wizards, Washington forward Thomas Bryant set a pick for Bradley Beal and then rolled to the basket. Someone on the Spurs missed their assignment, leaving only 6-foot-3-inch Bryn Forbes to rush over and contest Bryant’s dunk attempt. Despite the guard’s best efforts he was unable to do anything against his opponent that had 8 inches on him. Clearly disgusted with how poorly his team was performing defensively, Spurs coach Gregg Popovich called timeout just 16 seconds into the game.



As quick as he may have been with the timeout trigger on this occasion, this wasn’t even the fastest timeout he’s called. In a game against the Cavs two years ago, he called a timeout 14 seconds into the game after allowing an opening three to Jae Crowder.