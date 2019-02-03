Photo: Eric Gay (AP)

Bats invading the San Antonio Spurs’ home arena is such a common occurrence that “the Spurs’ mascot caught a bat in a fishing net while wearing a Batman costume” is an accurate description of what happened last night, but also a Deadspin headline from 2015. So while it was amusing to watch various Spurs try to exterminate the bat with towels and balls, the viral NBA men calling it “the best moment of the season” need to, like everyone else associated with the league, drink a nice cup of tea, lie down, and wake up in half an hour or so when the caffeine kicks in. The Spurs beat the Pelicans 113-108, but this is the only highlight from the game that you need:

The reverse angle, with what looks like professional animal control flailing helplessly while the Coyote lays out for the catch, is impressive:

Rudy Gay made no apology for running away, saying, “I’m not going to sit around and wait for someone to catch bats. Call me when it’s done.” But the reaction I want to focus on is that of Spurs coach Gregg Popovich. If you keep your eyes on Popovich during the video, he maybe shows a rare hint of happiness. He definitely cracks a very small smile and claps a little. I wouldn’t go as far as to say that he was “cackling” or “delighted,” though others did. When he was asked about it after the game, it really seemed like he wasn’t doing his usual interview schtick, and the bat capture genuinely was forgettable to him:

Reporter: Did Coyote have the play of the game there, in the first quarter? Popovich: You know, I’m oblivious. I don’t even know what he did. What’d he do? Reporters﻿: Tackled a bat. Caught a bat in the net.

Popovich: Did he do it, or did the other guy do it? Reporters: Coyote did it. Popovich: Oh, I looked right at it, I did see it. ...... Anybody else?

Perhaps to truly impress Pop, you have to injure a bat with your bare hands on Halloween.