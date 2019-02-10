Gross, Someone Let Their Cat Puke In The Stanley Cup

There’s a long and storied history of NHL players putting gross shit in the Stanley Cup in the offseason after they win it all. But whoever let their cat vomit up this hairy this mound of flesh-colored puke into the Cup yesterday owes everybody an apology. In the past, the trophy’s been filled with shit, piss, dog food, piss again, and beer that looks like piss. But after the new season’s begun? At the White House? That’s really poor form, and Lord Stanley deserves better.

