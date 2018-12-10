Sure, it’s frustrating to have your view obstructed while trying to watch the scintillating matchup that is Nets-Knicks, but if it’s a staffer on one of the teams, don’t grab the person! Don’t grab anyone, for that matter.



This person in the second row at Saturday’s game didn’t settle for the usually effective “Down in front!” and instead tugged on the suit jacket of a person who appears to be 6-foot-9 Nets assistant coach Travon Bryant. The former Missouri forward calmly advised the fan: “Don’t touch me.” It’s not a wax museum, sir.

Beyond the obvious takeaway, there is a second lesson to be learned from this: Get seats a few rows back. You’ll pay less and have a better view of the court, unobstructed by enormous ex-players.