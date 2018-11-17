Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Sophomore running back Devin Darrington got a little too into the Harvard-Yale rivalry today. Up 28-27, the Crimson handed the ball off to their tailback to put themselves up eight points over the Bulldogs. When Darrington hit the 10-yard line, he gave a parting gift to the trailing Yale defenders as he strolled his way into the end zone. The play was called back for unsportsmanlike conduct.



The takeaway didn’t matter too much, however. The Crimson settled for a field goal on that drive, but eventually won the game 45-27. This just goes to show what happens when you take the Ivy Leaguers out of Cambridge and put them in Fenway Park. They just lose all sense of decorum.