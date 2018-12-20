Photo: Andy Clayton-King (AP)

Right as the Pistons sealed a road overtime win against the Timberwolves last night, Blake Griffin prompted a short stoppage in play when he confronted a fan near the Pistons bench. Griffin, who went off for a game-high 34 points, was held back by his teammates as he yelled “What the fuck did you say to me?” at a pink-faced heckler. The heckler was ejected, he waved to fans as he left through the tunnel, play resumed, and the Pistons wrapped up the win with some free throws.



The Athletic’s Jon Krawczynski caught up with local attorney Rich Ruohonen, who was not ejected for heckling Griffin but was also sitting under the basket and prodding Griffin. Ruohonen describes his “playful banter” as such:

“I told him he was career 33 percent from 3 so keep shooting it. And he went one for his first five in the first half,” Ruohonen said. “I told him in the third, ‘See I told you! Just bring it inside where you have a chance.’”

Griffin, of course, went 4-for-5 from three, and apparently stared down Ruohonen after every made shot and told him to “Keep talkin’!” The heckler who did get tossed apparently went too far, prompting Griffin’s confrontation and the fan’s ejection.