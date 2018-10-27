Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

The 1985 Chicago Bears waited until they were up 34 points on the New England Patriots in the second half of Super Bowl XX before calling William “The Refrigerator” Perry’s number to score a one-yard touchdown. This season’s Clemson Tigers made the call a little sooner than that in a game with lower stakes.



Already up two scores, Clemson was lined up at Florida State’s one-yard line on third-and-goal, having just failed to get a score from the two in the previous play. The Tigers decided that the only way to get into the end zone from here was to hand the ball off to the 315-pound defensive tackle lined up at running back, Christian Wilkins.

According to ESPN Stats & Info, this was the third touchdown of Wilkins’ career. The other two scores were from a fumble recover earlier this season, and a receiving touchdown in 2016. Dabo Swinney should line him up as a punt returner or something next to expand his scoring portfolio. Let the big fella eat, Swinney!