Last night, during the penalty shootout that concluded an Orlando City-NYCFC U.S. Open Cup match, NYCFC tried to limit the influence of Orlando’s most boisterous fans by electing to take the kicks on the end of the stadium opposite The Wall, Orlando’s hardcore fan section. NYCFC didn’t account for how mobile this Wall is, though, as dozens of fans thwarted the away side’s attempt to hide by sprinting over to the other, much-emptier side of the stadium to menace NYCFC from up close:

Orlando City ended up winning on penalties, 5–4, thus advancing to the U.S. Open semifinals. Coincidence? Yeah, probably. But still neat!