Here are some buzzer beaters from last night for you

Gonzaga guard Jill Townsend (32) shoots the winning basket against BYU for the WCC women’s tournament championship in Las Vegas. Image : AP

There’s no such thing as buzzer beater season. But if there was, it would start around championship week (now) and wrap up in early April. You and I have seen plenty of game-winning shots in our time. Do buzzer beaters ever get old? You know the answer. (They do not.)



We got two good ones last night out of the women’s WCC championship and the men’s ACC tournament.



Let’s start in Las Vegas where the Zags were down by one to BYU with less than a second on the clock. A conference championship and automatic bid to the Women’s NCAA Tournament in Texas was on the line. Then, well, just watch.

They didn’t need to look at it. Jill Townsend got it off in time and her squad will keep on dancing on down to the Lone Star State.

Now over to the ACC men’s tourney where first-round play is often unwatchable. But if you went to an ACC school that has to play in one of these early matchups (go Deacs) the TV is on.



This game between Wake Forest and Notre Dame was knotted at 77 with Wake trying to take the game-winning shot… which was blocked. The Irish took the ball a few steps down the court and Trey Wertz chucked one up from Steph Curry range.

Brutal, for me at least.

The good news is Notre Dame and Duke probably won’t make the NCAA tournament. Oh, and there will undoubtedly be more buzzer beaters as this month rolls on.



We can all look forward to that.

