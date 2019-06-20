Photo: Sarah Stier (Getty Images)

The saddest teams in the NBA have gone ahead and taken prospects they hope can lead their franchise into next year’s tank when they race for whoever 2020's best college player will be. Here are the lottery picks of 2019.

1. Zion Williamson (Pelicans)



2. Ja Morant (Grizzlies)

3. RJ Barrett (Knicks)

4. De’Andre Hunter (Hawks via Lakers)

5. Darius Garland (Cavs)

6. Jarrett Culver (Timberwolves via Suns)

7. Coby White (Bulls)

8. Jaxson Hayes (Pelicans via Hawks)

9. Rui Hachimura (Wizards)

10. Cam Reddish (Hawks)

11. Cameron Johnson (Suns via Timberwolves)

12. PJ Washington (Hornets)

13. Tyler Herro (Heat)

14. Romeo Langford (Celtics via Sixers in 2017)

Feel free to commiserate over the poor decisions of your favorite team down below.