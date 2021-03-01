Here are your Idiots for the month of February

3. Ted Cruz

Image : AP

Where do you even start with Ted Cruz, who legitimately does or says something weekly (daily?) that could land him atop the Idiot of the Month list in perpetuity?



Let’s start with the obvious. This month, while a massive winter storm took down the power grid in much of Texas, leaving his constituents fleeing their homes in search of warmth, food, and clean drinking water, Cruz took off for Cancun, leaving snowflake libs like Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez and Beto O’Rourke to raise money and coordinate relief efforts for the people who elected Cruz to office. AND HE LEFT HIS DOG HOME ALONE. While the Stars were being forced to forego their game against Nashville to save energy in Dallas, Ted peaced the fuck out. Like his state’s NHL team, Ted needed some urging to do the right thing.

Immediately upon sitting down on the plane to the Yucatan (in first class, while presumably resigning his wife and children to coach), Cruz says he began to have “second thoughts” and that leaving his home state “didn’t feel right,” which was definitely entirely due to the fact that people were taking pictures of him and posting them to social media. Ted then lied to America’s face, claiming it was his daughters (not him!) who wanted to go to Cancun (which makes sense because we definitely let our teenagers decide when and where we go on vacation in my house), and that he was only seeing his wife, who is the managing director at Goldman Sachs, and daughters safely to their destination. Because God knows every woman needs a sniveling sycophant like Ted Cruz to help her fly to Cancun.

Let’s see, then Cruz go caught lying about intending to return immediately to Texas to help with the storm relief, mostly because he’s too stupid (or, more likely, thinks America is too stupid) to check with the airline to see if Cruz changed his ticket, which he did, from Saturday to Thursday morning. In true Cruz fashion, Ted never acknowledged that he had lied to the entire country in saying that he was always planning to return immediately, he just continued to plow ahead, even after it came out that it was Cruz’s wife, Heidi, rather than his 10 and 12-year old daughters who had planned the trip. He then proceeded to advise the person who leaked the texts from Heidi’s “Lovelies” group text not to be “assholes.”

How rich.

There are so many things that qualify Ted Cruz for Idiot of the Month for February, 2021. His “I’m smarter than all of you” smirk, even while he’s being constantly caught lying. His cynicism in embracing the batshit crazy Trump crowd because he legitimately believes he has a shot at being President one day, while continuing not to understand just how unlikable he is to the vast majority of America, including his own party.

But mostly, he’s a political opportunist in the worst sense of the word, who thinks the rest of the world is too dumb to keep up with him. He has no real foundational belief other than “Ted Cruz should have all the things.” He doesn’t care about his state, GOP voters, the United States of America, or even democracy. What Ted Cruz cares about, at the end of the day, is Ted Cruz. He didn’t even defend his wife against Donald Trump, and he was willing to sacrifice his pre-teen daughters to the gaping hellmaw of social media for the sake of saving his own skin.

This country has a big problem with white men who went to Ivy League schools and therefore believe they can get away with anything, because, by and large, they always have. Ted Cruz is just the latest in a long line of these men to serve in the United States Congress. But it’s his belief that his schtick is working, that no one can see through his unrelenting disingenuousness, that makes him an idiot.