Few things on a football field are easier to overlook than what goes on at the line of scrimmage. But sometimes a player does something so spectacular within that grunting tangle of limbs and padding that it can’t help but stand out as a highlight. Von Miller is one player capable of producing such highlights, and he did so last night against the sad-ass Arizona Cardinals:



Everything about this rules, but the part that rules the hardest is definitely when Miller comes leaping out of the crater he just put Daniel Munyer in like the nurse from Exorcist III. Poor Josh Rosen didn’t even have time to scream.