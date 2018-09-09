Manchester United formed a women’s team again this year, thirteen years after the club disbanded its previous women’s squad. The team won its first game and lost its second in the FA Women’s League Cup. Today United played its first game in the FA Women’s Championship, the new second-tier league in England.

It went well for them. Man United defeated Aston Villa, 12-0, in its first league game. Here’s some very British writing from The Independent on the game:

Jess Sigworth ran riot as she scored five goals, while Lauren James and Kirsty Hanson grabbed braces in the rout. Katie Zalem, Mollie Green and Ella Toone also bagged as Villa had no answer to United’s superiority.

Aston Villa helpfully livestreamed itself getting routed, so please enjoy all 12 United goals in less than two minutes.