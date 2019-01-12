Photo: Peter Aiken (Getty)

Are you tired of sportswriters over-ascribing thinking to every physical motion and intent to every split-second decision? Then you’ve come to the wrong damn blog post! Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes mostly just missed on his most ambitious throws in the divisional round today, but early in the second half, he dipped his arm and threw a legitimate breaking ball around the right tackle to tight end Travis Kelce.

And this is what it looked like from the opposite view:

That is cool as hell. The Chiefs managed to hold on to a three-score lead and beat the Colts 31-13, and they’ll host the winner of Chargers-Patriots next Sunday in the AFC Championship.