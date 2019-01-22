Photo: Harry How (Getty)

The Warriors are 33-14, Boogie is back, and they beat the Lakers 130-111 last night behind 44 points from Klay Thompson. These guys are almost definitely going to win the title again, and so the only thing non-Warriors fans can do while waiting for the inevitable is grab hold of as many brief moments of schadenfreude as possible.



Steph Curry is a perfect basketball space-god who was sent to this planet to become the best shooter in history, but for a few brief moments during last night’s game he was an absolute piece of trash who lives in the dump:

Nice dunk, idiot! What are you doing on the floor? The basket is up there, dummy!

Good shooting form, too! Where’d you learn to do that, Shoot Like A Dumbass University??

Ha. Hahaha. Ha!!!!