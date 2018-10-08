Cleveland manager Terry Francona was a little delayed in his mid-inning dugout interview during Saturday’s Game 2 against the Astros, as he timed his bathroom break poorly. That’s how the TBS backhaul caught him buttoning up his pants as he scrambled up to the top step.

Francona and reporter Hazel Mae are old friends from back when he managed the Red Sox and she worked at NESN, so maybe that’s why she took it in stride as he hollered, “Hold on, Hazel! I had to pee!”

Shouldn’t have had all those popsicles.

[TBS]