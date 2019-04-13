Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

A historic weight was lifted off of Chris Davis’s shoulders on Saturday. After 54 consecutive at bats without a hit—a streak that started in September of last season—Davis did the unthinkable and finally smacked one into the outfield for a single. The unfortunate soul who helped Davis break the streak was Red Sox pitcher Rick Porcello.

Realistically, it was always going to be a matter of “when” instead of “if” when it came to snapping this horrendous streak. But given how poorly things had progressed this season for Davis, the “when” was becoming more and more questionable. His slump had turned him into the top target for boo birds at Camden Yards, and the remaining total of his contract became a cursed reminder of how far his career had fallen instead of a blessed reward for all the previous work he had done to earn it.

But now that that’s over, Davis will officially end a game with at least one hit for the first time since Sept. 18, 2018. That hit also snapped an RBI-less streak that stretched back to Sept. 4 of that same year.

Most importantly, however, is that Davis should (theoretically) get some peace of mind back about his playing abilities. Will he return to his 53-homer form from 2013? Certainly not. But he’ll at least know that no matter how bad things get from here on out, it won’t ever be as bad as this exercise in futility was.