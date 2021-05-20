Home cookin’ won’t be equal for all NBA playoff teams

If the Lakers follow the Clippers protocols, Jack won’t have all 20,000 friends with him for their First Round games. Image : AP

For the first time in two years, we might actually get to talk about home- court advantage in the NBA playoffs, but in a weird, 2021-ish kind of way.



More Americans are getting vaccinated, more fans are returning to the stands, and most stadiums are increasing their capacity limits for the first round. But each state has its own guidelines for reopening indoor facilities. So, do certain teams have a home court advantage?

You can bank on it. While no arena will be packed at full capacity, most series will have a fan imbalance. How does your team (sorry, Kings fans!) stack up?