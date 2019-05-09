Photo: Julio Cortez (AP)

Maximum Security and his entourage of humans are not going to take his controversial Kentucky Derby disqualification lying down, even after those scoundrels down at the Kentucky Horse Racing Commission summarily denied the bay colt’s formal protest earlier this week. To a lesser horse, this would be the final blow in the appeals process, but not for Maximum Security. He’s a proud champion horse. If it comes to it, he will have his day in court.



Today, the horse allowed his owners to make a statement on his behalf. The horse’s camp will evaluate possible avenues to get Maximum Security his Derby crown back through the legal system.

There’s no video replay to save you in front of a judge, Country House.