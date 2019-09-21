I’m not sure what’s better here: the profane exclamation, or the fact that it seems like the play-by-play broadcaster stopped what he was saying to give the fan some space to get his point across.

It’s not entirely clear who this fired-up fan of capitalism was shouting at here, but I’d guess they were probably upset at the equal distribution of points among the two sides in that moment of the game. Don’t turn to ESPNU expecting to hear this person again, as that scoring distribution has changed to favor Cal, who is up 28-13 as of writing this post.

