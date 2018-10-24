Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

Sidney Crosby didn’t have a goal this season heading into tonight’s Penguins-Oilers game. But in Pittsburgh’s 6-5 overtime win, he more than made up for that slow start with a pair of beauties, the second of which could almost rival his all-time best.

Okay, well, the first one was relatively chill, as far as Crosby goals go, but it did show off Sid’s otherworldly reflexes on a redirect for a power-play goal, the first of the game.



Obviously that 1-0 lead wouldn’t hold up, and we wouldn’t even deign to mention that highlight if it weren’t eventually followed by Crosby’s game-winner, which delivered sudden death to the Oilers via some ridiculously proficient solo stickhandling. Starting from the corner, Sid dispatched Ryan Strome and Darnell Nurse simply by being a god-level puck wizard, then backhanded it in at the last possible moment past a hopeless Cam Talbot. Watch it from all the angles and still wonder how it’s possible:



Advertisement

We’re so lucky to have this guy playing in our lives.

