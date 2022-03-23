From 68 teams to the final 16. More than 50 teams with their eyes on a national championship are handing in jerseys instead of preparing for more games. The first six days of NCAA Tournament action left three double-digit seeds, including maybe the biggest Cinderella in Tournament history, which yours truly may have been the only person to call the Peacocks’ staying afloat beforehand.

With one complete region’s worth of teams left chasing a title, it’s time to re-seed the field based on performances in their two NCAA Tournament wins and where they started on Selection Sunday. Also taken into consideration is every team’s chance of making the Final Four in New Orleans. We’ll start with the only team left in the field making its first Sweet 16 appearance.