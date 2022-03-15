As March Madness kicks off in a few days, the next class of NBA regulars will play in their final college games before transitioning into pre-draft prep, doing everything they can to hear their name called higher on June 23. Most of the top prospects for this summer’s draft will display their talents in the NCAA Tournament.

Last year, it was Cade Cunningham, Evan Mobley, Jalen Suggs, Scottie Barnes and Davion Mitchell showing out before going to the NBA. Who are the next possible league All-Stars? We’ll look at the possible lottery picks that will take the hardwood this week in the Tournament.