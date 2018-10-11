Photo: Stacy Revere (Getty)

Former Ole Miss head coach Hugh Freeze, who lost his job after details of his escort-calling came to light, has been looking to get back into coaching football for over a year. He recently blamed the “climate in America” on his persisting joblessness, but he can now put those complaints to bed. Hugh Freeze is back, baby!



The Arizona Hotshots play, or will play, in the Alliance of American Football League, which consists of eight teams and aims to launch in February of 2019. Freeze will be working as the offensive coordinator under another guy you remember, head coach Rick Neuheisel. Maybe they can get Jim Mora Jr. to be the quarterbacks coach.