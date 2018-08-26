Your browser does not support HTML5 video tag.Click here to view original GIF

It sickens me to acknowledge this, but the dreaded Cardinals made a very cool play in today’s game in Colorado. They loaded the bases with two down in the top of the first inning against Rockies starter Tyler Anderson, with Austin Gomber at the plate, and the speedy young Harrison Bader at second base. Anderson threw a 1–2 heater, and Gomber pounded it into the dirt for a high-arcing chopper towards second baseman DJ LeMahieu:

Gomber does a hell of a job busting his ass down the line to take away the out at first, but look at Bader churning around third! That ball travels like 90 feet, no one especially fucks up, and it works out as a two-run single. Anderson couldn’t get out of the inning, and the Cardinals are now all over the Rockies.